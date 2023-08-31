Stephens Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Stephens in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on OKTA. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on Okta from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.24.

Shares of OKTA traded up $9.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.63. 10,027,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,487,199. Okta has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $94.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.67 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.19) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Okta will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $331,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,667,809.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $331,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,667,809.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $148,024.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,308 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Okta by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Okta by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Okta by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.1% during the first quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

