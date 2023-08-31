Stephens Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Stephens in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 24.91% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.48.
In other Trade Desk news, Director Lise J. Buyer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $304,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,691,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $107,067.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,339.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lise J. Buyer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,691,959.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,404 shares of company stock worth $7,208,208 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
