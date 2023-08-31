Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Director Acquires $15,921.81 in Stock

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) Director Paul J. Isaac purchased 9,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $15,921.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,605,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,225.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stereotaxis Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN STXS opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $138.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.46. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $2.75.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 78.13% and a negative net margin of 65.98%. The business had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Stereotaxis

About Stereotaxis

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stereotaxis by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 494,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 234,833 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in Stereotaxis by 48.9% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 136,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 44,726 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Stereotaxis by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Stereotaxis by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,037,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 26,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 722,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 17,648 shares during the period. 50.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

