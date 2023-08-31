Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Director Acquires $15,921.81 in Stock

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) Director Paul J. Isaac purchased 9,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $15,921.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,605,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,225.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Stereotaxis Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN STXS opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $138.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.46. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $2.75.
Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 78.13% and a negative net margin of 65.98%. The business had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
About Stereotaxis
Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.
