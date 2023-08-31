Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) PT Raised to $37.00 at KeyCorp

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Stevanato Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on STVN

Stevanato Group Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of STVN stock traded down €0.81 ($0.88) on Wednesday, hitting €32.40 ($35.22). The stock had a trading volume of 98,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,845. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €32.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €28.03. Stevanato Group has a twelve month low of €13.71 ($14.90) and a twelve month high of €36.30 ($39.46). The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.57, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported €0.15 ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.14 ($0.15) by €0.01 ($0.01). Stevanato Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of €277.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €275.39 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Stevanato Group will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stevanato Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a $0.0577 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Trading of Stevanato Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,366,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,097,000 after buying an additional 210,007 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,787,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,654,000 after buying an additional 250,811 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 1st quarter valued at $45,382,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Stevanato Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,665,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,941,000 after purchasing an additional 27,190 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the second quarter worth $40,997,000. Institutional investors own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stevanato Group

(Get Free Report)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.