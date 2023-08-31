Steven P. Raia Sells 1,000 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Stock

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.44, for a total transaction of $286,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,670 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,874.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

TopBuild Stock Performance

NYSE BLD opened at $290.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.37. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $140.66 and a 52-week high of $307.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.46.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.95. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TopBuild

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in TopBuild by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 864,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,244,000 after acquiring an additional 602,416 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 135.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,778,000 after purchasing an additional 526,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,298,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 350.6% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 409,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,079,000 after buying an additional 318,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in TopBuild in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,524,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BLD shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on TopBuild from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on TopBuild in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TopBuild

About TopBuild

(Get Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.