Stifel Nicolaus Trims MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Target Price to $33.00

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 52.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley cut MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MCFT

MasterCraft Boat Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.65. The stock had a trading volume of 553,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,318. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $378.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. MasterCraft Boat has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $35.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 2nd quarter worth $19,893,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 495.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 533,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,228,000 after acquiring an additional 443,723 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 269.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 323,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 236,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,418,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,154,000 after acquiring an additional 203,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,852,000 after purchasing an additional 130,333 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.