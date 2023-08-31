Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 31st (ALLY, ALPN, BABA, BFRI, BIDU, BLRX, CBAY, CHWY, CONN, COO)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, August 31st:

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Get Ally Financial Inc alerts:

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

had its positive rating reissued by analysts at Susquehanna. They currently have a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $210.00 price target on the stock.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its positive rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. The firm currently has a $175.00 target price on the stock.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $420.00 target price on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $575.00 price target on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $240.00 price target on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $275.00 price target on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $250.00 target price on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $235.00 price target on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $175.00 price target on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $180.00 price target on the stock.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) had its positive rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $105.00 target price on the stock.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $365.00 target price on the stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $94.00 price target on the stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its positive rating reiterated by analysts at Susquehanna. Susquehanna currently has a $150.00 price target on the stock.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $215.00 target price on the stock.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $86.00 price target on the stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $112.00 price target on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $115.00 target price on the stock.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $102.00 target price on the stock.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $71.00 target price on the stock.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $600.00 price target on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $270.00 price target on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $225.00 price target on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $220.00 target price on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $225.00 target price on the stock.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $240.00 price target on the stock.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.