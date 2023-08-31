StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of DHC opened at $2.98 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $714.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 21st. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is -3.54%.

In other news, Director Adam D. Portnoy bought 2,000,000 shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,140,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,250,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,377,558.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Adam D. Portnoy acquired 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $6,140,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,250,019 shares in the company, valued at $71,377,558.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam D. Portnoy bought 2,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $5,616,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,651,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,944,051.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 10,634,537 shares of company stock valued at $26,519,414. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHC. Corre Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth about $294,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Palogic Value Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of June 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.1 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

