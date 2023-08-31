Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Raises Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 62.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $54,391,133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $147.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,789,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,457,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $428.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $159.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $263,249.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,593 shares of company stock worth $1,992,388. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

