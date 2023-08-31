Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Shares Sold by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 7,627.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 1,315.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco Price Performance

Sunoco stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.85. 7,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,402. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.48. Sunoco LP has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $48.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Sunoco Announces Dividend

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.842 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 100.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Sunoco from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Sunoco from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sunoco

Sunoco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.