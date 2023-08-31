Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.48 EPS

Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($3.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($2.48), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter.

Surf Air Mobility Stock Performance

NYSE SRFM opened at $1.45 on Thursday. Surf Air Mobility has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Surf Air Mobility news, Director Edward A. Mady sold 54,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $112,573.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Surf Air Mobility in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Surf Air Mobility in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Surf Air Mobility in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.62 price target for the company.

Surf Air Mobility Company Profile

Surf Air Mobility Inc operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. It offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties; and air cargo services. The company is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

Further Reading

