Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.48 EPS

Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($3.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($2.48), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter.
Surf Air Mobility Stock Performance
NYSE SRFM opened at $1.45 on Thursday. Surf Air Mobility has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $5.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Surf Air Mobility news, Director Edward A. Mady sold 54,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $112,573.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Analysis on SRFM
Surf Air Mobility Company Profile
Surf Air Mobility Inc operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. It offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties; and air cargo services. The company is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Surf Air Mobility
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- This is How Salesforce.com Gets Back to its All-Time High
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 3 Online Retailers To Revamp Your Shopping List With
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 3 Bitcoin Stocks To Watch Following Grayscale’s Legal Victory
Receive News & Ratings for Surf Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surf Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.