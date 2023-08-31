Susquehanna Reiterates “Positive” Rating for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Susquehanna in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GOOGL. Citigroup increased their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.89.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.88. 17,284,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,056,980. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.05. Alphabet has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $138.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $1,195,648.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $226,930.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $1,195,648.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 163,353 shares of company stock worth $8,576,028. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $281,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.