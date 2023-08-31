Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 402,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,775 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.08% of Sysco worth $31,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

Shares of SYY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.07. The company had a trading volume of 880,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,030. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $69.22 and a 52-week high of $87.41.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.64%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

