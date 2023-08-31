Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,733,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,840 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.54% of Sysco worth $211,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,602,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,537,000 after purchasing an additional 526,479 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 422.4% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,950,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253,988 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,747,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,349,000 after acquiring an additional 166,867 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 70,686.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957,665 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Sysco by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,819,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,318,000 after purchasing an additional 310,274 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY opened at $70.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.25 and a 200-day moving average of $74.19. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $69.22 and a 52-week high of $87.41.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 57.64%.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.