Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,733,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,840 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.54% of Sysco worth $211,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,602,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,537,000 after purchasing an additional 526,479 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 422.4% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,950,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253,988 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,747,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,349,000 after acquiring an additional 166,867 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 70,686.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957,665 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Sysco by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,819,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,318,000 after purchasing an additional 310,274 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.
Sysco Stock Performance
SYY opened at $70.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.25 and a 200-day moving average of $74.19. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $69.22 and a 52-week high of $87.41.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sysco Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 57.64%.
About Sysco
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
