SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Cuts Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,511 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $558,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,191,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,041,051,000 after buying an additional 1,428,917 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 37.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,197,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $855,505,000 after buying an additional 2,490,953 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 4,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $94.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,532,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,559,207. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $488.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.86.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 43.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4724 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

