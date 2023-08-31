SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,509 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Flywire were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 27.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 12,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,082,000 after purchasing an additional 37,622 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Flywire during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,147,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flywire alerts:

Flywire Stock Performance

FLYW traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $34.22. The company had a trading volume of 125,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,130. Flywire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day moving average is $29.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $84.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.53 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Flywire from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. B. Riley started coverage on Flywire in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Flywire from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Flywire from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.69.

Get Our Latest Report on Flywire

Insider Activity at Flywire

In other Flywire news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $348,641.28. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 109,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,531.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $348,641.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 109,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,531.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 242,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $7,552,747.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 108,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,489.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 517,796 shares of company stock valued at $16,174,731 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Profile

(Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.