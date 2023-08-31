SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 3.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE TPX traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $46.39. 153,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,171. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.71.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 90,462.73% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $4,561,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 924,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,154,267.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $4,561,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 924,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,154,267.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hansbart Wijnand sold 28,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $1,225,733.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,002.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,138 shares of company stock worth $6,018,783. 5.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

