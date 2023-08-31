SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 458,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,742,000 after buying an additional 21,122 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 150,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,851,000 after purchasing an additional 19,736 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,354,000 after acquiring an additional 8,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $274.00. The stock had a trading volume of 46,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,884. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.69 and a 12 month high of $274.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $255.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $948.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.21 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 41.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLT shares. Bank of America raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $246.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.