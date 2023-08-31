SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.5% during the first quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.3% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.0% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 59.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.1 %

J. M. Smucker stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $143.72. The stock had a trading volume of 188,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,836. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.71, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.61. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $135.44 and a 52 week high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -455.91%.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $1,488,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $462,332.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,058 shares in the company, valued at $930,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $1,488,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,557 shares of company stock worth $6,444,151 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.