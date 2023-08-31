SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases 12,215 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 175.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,215 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 186.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATVI. BNP Paribas lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Wedbush increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $95.99 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of ATVI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,344,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,483,590. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $93.67. The stock has a market cap of $72.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.26%.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.