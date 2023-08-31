SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases 469 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HWM traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,586. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.59 and a twelve month high of $51.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.70%.

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $4,004,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,080,227.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HWM. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

