SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases 880 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Diageo by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,848,000 after acquiring an additional 433,105 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,437,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,885,000 after purchasing an additional 188,795 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diageo by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,039,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,217,000 after purchasing an additional 25,594 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Diageo by 98,968.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,926 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,519,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,824,000 after acquiring an additional 275,377 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DEO. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($48.53) to GBX 3,800 ($47.90) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,650 ($33.40) to GBX 2,920 ($36.81) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.73) to GBX 4,000 ($50.42) in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,893.33.

Shares of Diageo stock traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $167.16. The company had a trading volume of 155,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,977. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $160.09 and a 12-month high of $191.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.77.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $2.5089 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

