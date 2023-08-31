SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Raises Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $899,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $292,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 20,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 55,208 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 30,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $1.97 on Thursday, hitting $70.06. 6,080,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,879,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $74.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.74 billion, a PE ratio of -25.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at $10,636,594.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $832,169.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at $10,636,594.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,810 shares of company stock valued at $12,025,330 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

