SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,948 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $284,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $532,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 4.4% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 904,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,400,000 after acquiring an additional 54,729 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on C. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.87.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,802,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,392,145. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $53.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.67. The firm has a market cap of $80.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.