SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,644 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.4 %

KDP stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.65. The company had a trading volume of 583,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,472,156. The company has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.57. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Keurig Dr Pepper

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,615,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,386.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.