SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 2,369 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,028 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $4.09 on Thursday, hitting $380.82. 451,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,623,536. The stock has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.36, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $378.00 and its 200 day moving average is $358.03. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.50 and a 52-week high of $394.64.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

LULU has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $413.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.60.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

