SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 292 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $12,323,340,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other General Dynamics news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $227.92. 96,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The company has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.12.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GD

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.