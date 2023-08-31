SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 51,015 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,469 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 51,015 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 760 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,163.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,881.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FIS traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.84. The stock had a trading volume of 535,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,449,385. The company has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.56 and a 200 day moving average of $57.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $94.42.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 161.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -5.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.