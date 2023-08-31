SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 5,355 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,355 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PINC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Premier by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,740,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,865,000 after buying an additional 1,020,061 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the 4th quarter worth $24,419,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Premier by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,216,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,205,000 after acquiring an additional 390,512 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,647,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,715,000 after purchasing an additional 343,434 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,459,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,534,000 after buying an additional 206,525 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier Price Performance

PINC stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.81. 284,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,303. Premier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $36.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.76.

Premier Announces Dividend

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.59 million. Premier had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Premier’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Premier from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Premier from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Premier from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Premier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.64.

Premier Company Profile

(Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

