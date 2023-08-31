T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) VP Sells $1,338,373.58 in Stock

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $1,338,373.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,473,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:TROW traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.23. 1,328,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,513. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.64. The company has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $134.64.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.30%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 98,548.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,336,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,171 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,766,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,457,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365,883 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,014,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 226.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,714,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after purchasing an additional 625,340 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TROW. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.