Tabcorp Holdings Limited Announces Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:TACBY)

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0113 per share on Tuesday, October 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

Tabcorp Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TACBY opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40. Tabcorp has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $1.56.

About Tabcorp

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. It operates through Wagering and Media, and Gaming Services segments. The Wagering and Media segment offers through a network of TAB agencies, hotels and clubs, and on-course operations, as well as through retail, Internet, mobile devices, and phone.

