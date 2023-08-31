Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Insider Troy C. Schrenk Sells 28,674 Shares

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 28,674 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $447,314.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Target Hospitality Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of TH stock opened at $15.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.24. Target Hospitality Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.14.
Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $143.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.60 million. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 23.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.
Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.
