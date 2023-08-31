TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Shares Purchased by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion raised its position in shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,590 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion owned about 0.33% of TaskUs worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TaskUs by 395.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 28,015 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of TaskUs by 142.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 39,603 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of TaskUs by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TaskUs by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 500,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,247,000 after purchasing an additional 53,050 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

TASK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut TaskUs from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on TaskUs from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on TaskUs from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on TaskUs from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut TaskUs from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

NASDAQ TASK traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $9.90. 226,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,072. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $920.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 2.41. TaskUs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $24.10.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $229.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.26 million. TaskUs had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

