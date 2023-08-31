TD Cowen Increases Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $230.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at TD Cowen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CRM. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.16.

Shares of CRM traded up $7.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $222.88. 13,282,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,110,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.82 and a 200-day moving average of $201.77. The firm has a market cap of $217.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 584.30, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $31,665,453.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,786,716.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $269,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,616,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $31,665,453.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,786,716.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,232,764 shares of company stock worth $262,454,833 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after buying an additional 238,507,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,151.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,503,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,396 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after buying an additional 4,458,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

