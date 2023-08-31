TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,420,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 30,756 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $317,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.4% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 18.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.4% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $10,114,517.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,666.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,777. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $104.76 and a 12-month high of $146.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

