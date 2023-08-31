Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Shares Up 0.8%

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €1.72 ($1.87) and last traded at €1.71 ($1.86). 3,584,184 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 3,780,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.70 ($1.84).

Telefónica Deutschland Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €2.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of €2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.52.

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

