Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) CEO John B. Wood Buys 90,402 Shares of Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) CEO John B. Wood purchased 90,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $185,324.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,893,417 shares in the company, valued at $10,031,504.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Telos Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of TLS stock opened at $2.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $153.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.18. Telos Co. has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.64.

Get Telos alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TLS. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Telos by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Telos by 291.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 107,114 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Telos by 96.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 125,812 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in Telos by 131.6% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 19,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 11,041 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Telos by 21.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 175,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 30,897 shares during the period. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Telos from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.42.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TLS

Telos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.