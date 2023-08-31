Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS)

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $5.11. 1,695,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,070. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Chico’s FAS has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $7.30. The company has a market cap of $630.88 million, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $545.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.90 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 34.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHS. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 8.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 29,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 19.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 22,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS during the second quarter worth about $122,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

