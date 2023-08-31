Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.36% from the stock’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.08.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of VSCO stock traded up $1.44 on Thursday, hitting $19.38. 2,500,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,717. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $48.16.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 112.91% and a net margin of 4.28%. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,035,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,913,000 after acquiring an additional 189,303 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $704,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $542,000. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.