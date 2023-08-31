Tesla’s (TSLA) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their sell rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $125.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $233.77.

Tesla stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.08. The stock had a trading volume of 108,110,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,834,125. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $257.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $313.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.14 billion, a PE ratio of 73.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.69, for a total value of $816,337.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,757,731.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,979 shares of company stock valued at $17,907,222. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Tesla by 203.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Tesla by 52.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,440,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 98,265.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,563,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,719 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

