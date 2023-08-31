Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Stephens

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Stephens in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $115.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.45.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXRH traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.64. 231,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $83.29 and a 52-week high of $118.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.70.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total value of $217,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,564. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $2,639,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 15.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 17,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 34.2% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 831.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 32,277 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.