The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 28.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,421 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $10,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 39.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.28. 1,997,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,188,809. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $104.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.97.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Argus increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.09.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at $205,022.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,807 shares of company stock worth $10,325,149. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

