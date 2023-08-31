The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU)

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of GLU opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $16.70.

Get The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Melarkey sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $54,316.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLU. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 37,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.