The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU)

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of GLU opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $16.70.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Michael J. Melarkey sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $54,316.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- 3 Online Retailers To Revamp Your Shopping List With
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 3 Bitcoin Stocks To Watch Following Grayscale’s Legal Victory
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- The Top 5 High Yield Blue Chip Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.