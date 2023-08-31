The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 76.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,284 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,055 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% in the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 98,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,156,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 20.2% during the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 132,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,081,000 after buying an additional 22,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 101,411 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,928,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.18.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.4 %

HD traded up $1.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $331.82. The company had a trading volume of 166,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,825,786. The company has a market capitalization of $331.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $347.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $320.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

