The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,630,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the July 31st total of 13,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 1.3 %

Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,514,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,030,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $42.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day moving average is $37.52. The company has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.67.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kraft Heinz

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 15.2% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 16,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

