The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Bought by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 6,156.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 301,423 shares during the quarter. Macerich makes up 0.8% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned about 0.14% of Macerich worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Macerich by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Macerich by 92.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macerich in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich Stock Up 0.1 %

Macerich stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.69. 1,731,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,404. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.00. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 2.14.

Macerich Announces Dividend

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.49). Macerich had a negative net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $212.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is -170.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAC. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Macerich in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Macerich in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Macerich from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Macerich

Macerich Profile

(Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.