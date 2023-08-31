The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Position Increased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,766 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $7,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Odeon Capital Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.65.

NYSE PNC traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $120.73. 1,978,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,144,208. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.25 and a 200-day moving average of $128.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $170.27. The stock has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.49%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

