The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,115 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 325.8% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.82.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,442,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,288,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $363.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $158.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.63 and its 200-day moving average is $149.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $1,554,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,681,984. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $1,554,476.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,681,984. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 11,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.13, for a total transaction of $1,775,885.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,107.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,607 shares of company stock worth $16,523,793 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.