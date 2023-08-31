The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Short Interest Update

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,039,800 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the July 31st total of 2,351,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20,398.0 days.
The Star Entertainment Group Price Performance
Shares of EHGRF remained flat at $0.70 during trading on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85. The Star Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $2.00.
About The Star Entertainment Group
