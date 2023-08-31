The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Short Interest Update

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,039,800 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the July 31st total of 2,351,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20,398.0 days.

The Star Entertainment Group Price Performance

Shares of EHGRF remained flat at $0.70 during trading on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85. The Star Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $2.00.

Get The Star Entertainment Group alerts:

About The Star Entertainment Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Star Entertainment Group Limited operates and manages integrated resorts in Australia. It operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. The company owns and operates The Star Sydney, The Star Gold Coast, and Treasury Brisbane casinos, which include hotels, restaurants, bars, theatres, and other entertainment facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for The Star Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Star Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.