The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 726,211 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,949 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $43,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.9% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.7% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,480,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,765,633,000 after buying an additional 644,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TD traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.92. 867,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,289,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $111.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.68. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $55.43 and a twelve month high of $70.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 50.09%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

